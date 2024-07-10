In a recent crackdown on corruption within the education sector, authorities in Dhemaji arrested Diganta Gogoi, a senior assistant in the sub-inspector's office of local schools, in the act of accepting bribes.

Gogoi was caught red-handed receiving bribe from a retired teacher in Bardalni, prompting his immediate arrest.

The incident marks a significant development in efforts to curb corruption within the region's education administration.

Earlier, CBI arrested Assistant Commissioner CGST, GST Commissionerate, Guwahati for demanding and accepting undue benefit of Rs. 50,000- from the complainant.

The CBI had registered a case against the accused on the basis of a complaint. It is alleged that demand and show cause notices were issued to the complainant and the accused had called him to the CGST office several times. The complainant further alleged that he had done civil work for which he had paid all the outstanding taxes.

The complainant further alleged that on approaching the office of CGST to enquire about the matter, the said Assistant Commissioner demanded Rs. 2 lakhs as an undue advantage for passing a favorable order. After mutual negotiation, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 50,000 as a bribe.

Also read: CBI arrests Guwahati CGST officer red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000