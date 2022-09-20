The state education department of Assam has suspended Victor Das on September 20, 2022, who was earlier arrested on charges of spreading rumours in the name of scandal in government recruitment process.

Assam Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on September 18, had written to the Guwahati Police seeking answers regarding the arrest of Victor Das.

Victor Das was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 120B, 153, 153A, 384, and 505 (IPC) for spreading rumours and participating in a plot to create tension among the applicants, as per police records.

The Gauhati High Court on September 16 granted interim bail to Victor Das.

Previously, Das alleged that a ring is demanding bribes from Rs 3-5 lakhs from each candidate for a ‘backdoor appointment’.

Victor Das runs two coaching institutes in Guwahati, one at Rajgarh and the other at Maligaon, both of which are named Swardemy. Victor also teaches in East Panitema Radhakrishna primary school while also providing online coaching to aspirants through a Youtube channel.