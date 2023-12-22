Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on December 22 declared that the traditional matriculation examination would no longer be conducted in the state. Ranoj Pegu shared that henceforth, Class 10 examinations will follow a model similar to that of Class 8 and 9 assessments.

Under the new system, students in Class 5, Class 8 and Class 10 will be eligible to receive the prestigious Anandaram Baruah Award, recognizing academic excellence.

The decision to eliminate the matriculation examination comes as part of the government's broader efforts to modernize the education system.

Earlier on June , 2023 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that Assam HSLC exams will not be conducted from next year. There will be no board exam for Assam Class 10 students from the academic year 2024. The state government will be setting up a single new Assam educational board.

The state education department has taken the decision in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). Board examination will not be conducted for Assam Class 10 from next year. “Matric exams will be held only at the school level. This is being done as per the New Education Policy. A new board will also come up soon. But the employees employed for SEBA will not lose their job,” CM Sarma said.