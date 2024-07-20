Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu revealed today that the Assam Rajib Gandhi University of Cooperation and Management (ARGUCOM) will be merged with Sibsagar University. The announcement came following a review meeting held at the Minister's office.

In his post on the microblogging site X, Minister Pegu highlighted that ARGUCOM, which currently operates with six faculties across three departments and has just 54 students, is facing sustainability issues. The decision to merge ARGUCOM with the newly upgraded Sibsagar University, previously known as Sibsagar College (Autonomous), is aimed at addressing these challenges.

The merger will involve relocating ARGUCOM's faculties to Sibsagar University, ensuring that the interests of current students are protected. The review meeting focused on the modalities of the merger to facilitate a smooth transition.