Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced the commencement of the process for the Special Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for the 6th Schedule districts of the state. The districts include Kokrajhar, Baksa, Udalguri, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong.

According to the notification, the exam is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2023. The receipt of online applications will begin on March 5 and the last date for submission is March 25. The E-Admit cards will be issued from April 15 onwards.

The Special TET is being conducted specifically for these 6th Schedule districts in order to cater to the needs of the local population and provide them with better educational opportunities.

However, the date of examination may be rescheduled in case of any unavoidable circumstances, as per the notification.

This move has been welcomed by many in the education sector, as it is seen as a step towards improving the quality of education in these areas. The Assam government has been taking several initiatives to promote education in the state and the Special TET for the 6th Schedule districts is a positive step in this direction.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Special TET for the 6th Schedule districts are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for updates and announcements regarding the exam.