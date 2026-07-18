Assam Education Minister attends 13th Foundation Day of United Bodo People's Organisation

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 18 attended the 13th Foundation Day celebration of the United Bodo People's Organisation (UBPO) at Bishnu Prasad Rabha Bhawan, Goshala, Maligaon, along with Assam Minister Biswajit Daimary.

Extending his greetings to the organisation's members and well-wishers, Pegu praised UBPO for its sustained efforts in uniting the Bodo community living outside the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and promoting its social, educational, cultural and economic development.

Founded in 2014, the organisation has been actively working for the welfare of the Bodo community. The minister particularly appreciated UBPO's contribution towards the establishment of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) to safeguard the rights and welfare of the Bodo Kachari community.

Expressing hope for the organisation's continued service, Pegu said UBPO would play an important role in the holistic development of the Bodo Kachari community while contributing to the vision of a prosperous, inclusive and harmonious Assam.