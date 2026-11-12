Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu attended the golden jubilee celebration of Gogamukh Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Dhemaji, marking 50 years of the institution's contribution to women's education.

In a post on X, Pegu said the school had played a commendable role in promoting women's education, empowerment and nation-building over the past five decades.

During the event, the school's founders and former teachers who made significant contributions to its educational journey were felicitated in recognition of their service.

Pegu called upon all stakeholders to work towards preserving the institution's legacy while adapting to changing times. He also emphasised the need to develop the school into a model institution for quality, science-based and technology-driven modern women's education.