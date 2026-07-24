Assam Education Minister attends state convention of graduate teachers, calls for effective NEP implementation

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 24 attended the inaugural session of the first state-level convention of the Sadou Assam Madhyamik Xnatak Shikshak Mancha at the Public Works Department Conference and Training Centre in Guwahati, where he interacted with teachers and students.

Addressing the gathering, Pegu urged teachers and students to work with dedication towards ensuring the holistic development of every learner while effectively implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) to enhance the quality of education.

He emphasised that the collective goal should be to nurture students into skilled, responsible and capable citizens who can contribute meaningfully to society.

The Education Minister also expressed hope that the Sadou Assam Madhyamik Xnatak Shikshak Mancha would continue to support the government's efforts to make Assam's public education system more qualitative, modern and aligned with contemporary needs.

Pegu extended his best wishes to the organisation for the successful conduct of its first state-level convention and reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the state's education sector through collaboration with teachers and educational institutions.