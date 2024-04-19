Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, took to the microblogging site X, issuing a stern warning against the proliferation of false information. Pegu's statement, posted on X (Twitter), addressed the rampant spread of misinformation regarding the impending announcement of the HSLC & HS Examination results for 2024.

In his tweet, Minister Pegu vehemently refuted claims made by miscreants who fabricated screenshots of his Twitter account, falsely proclaiming the release of examination results on the upcoming Saturday. The Minister categorically denounced these rumors, affirming that the State Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will announce the results in accordance with its predetermined schedule.