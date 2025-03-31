Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has addressed concerns regarding the unsatisfactory Gunotsav 2025 results in the state's Sixth Schedule districts, acknowledging that despite ongoing efforts, challenges persist.

Speaking on Monday, Pegu noted that while Chirang district's overall performance in Gunotsav 2025 remained below expectations, it had demonstrated notable progress compared to the previous year. Additionally, the district recorded improved outcomes in Matric and Higher Secondary examinations, indicating a positive trajectory.

"We must go beyond surface-level observations and conduct a thorough analysis to identify the root causes behind these shortcomings," Pegu stated. "Instead of focusing solely on one area, a comprehensive plan is essential to ensure long-term improvement in educational standards."

Highlighting linguistic barriers as a significant factor, the minister pointed to the challenges posed by the medium of instruction. "The language of instruction has been a hurdle in certain regions. To address this, we will introduce the Santhali language in the curriculum," he announced.

Pegu also acknowledged similar issues in West Karbi Anglong, emphasizing the necessity of bridging the linguistic divide to enhance learning outcomes. "Addressing this language gap is crucial. We are committed to appointing teachers proficient in local languages to facilitate better communication and comprehension among students," he affirmed.