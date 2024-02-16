In response to alarming rumors circulating regarding the alleged leak of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination question papers in Cachar District, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to the microblogging site X to dispel the misinformation.

Addressing the concerns head-on, Minister Pegu categorically stated that the reports of a question paper leak were entirely baseless and fabricated. He assured the public that the authorities are actively investigating the origins of these false claims and are prepared to take legal action against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

Earlier in the day , the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam 2024 in Cachar was compromised as the English subject question paper was leaked within half an hour of the exam commencement. The leaked question paper quickly made rounds on social media platforms.

The leaked question paper is suspected to have originated from the examination center of Banskandi Nena Mia H.S School in Cachar, raising serious questions about the security protocols in place to safeguard the confidentiality of exam materials. Hyder Hussain Majumdar, a teacher posted at the examination center, has been implicated in the alleged leak.

Today marked the first day of the high school examination (HSLC Exam 2024) in the state, with authorities emphasizing stringent security measures to ensure a smooth and controversy-free examination process. However, the swift dissemination of the leaked question paper underscores the challenges faced in maintaining the integrity of the examination system.

The leak has reignited concerns about the efficacy of the State Education Board of Assam (SEBA) in safeguarding the sanctity of the examination process, especially in light of previous instances of question paper leaks. The incident has once again put SEBA under scrutiny, raising questions about its ability to prevent such breaches and uphold the trust of students and stakeholders.