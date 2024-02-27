Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu today denied reports that the the education department is planning to formulate a policy to consolidate colleges or departments with low enrolment.

Taking to social media platform X, Pegu gave the clarification that there is no move to amalgamate Colleges with low enrolment.

"In response to a news of college amalgamation, I do hereby clarify that there is no move now to amalgamate Colleges with low enrolment. We are making efforts to increase enrolment in colleges with low enrolment," said Pegu on X.

The Assam education minister further said that college principals must make efforts to increase number of students to make the colleges sustainable.

"Principal must make efforts to increase number of students to make the colleges sustainable. At the end of all efforts, if a college fail to attract students, the department will take action. Principals are to ensure quality education so that students and parents are attracted," said Pegu.

In response to a news of college amalgamation, I do hereby clarify that there is no move now to amalgamate Colleges with low enrolment. We are making efforts to increase enrolment in colleges with low enrolment. — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) February 27, 2024

Noteworthy is that earlier on February 24, taking to his X handle, Pegu wrote, "Today, the Higher Education Department conducted a meeting with the Principals and Governing Body Presidents of 79 Colleges having less than 500 enrolments and discussed the possible roadmap to enhance enrolment. I’ve directed @higherednassam to draft a policy similar to #Shilshakshetra in @SchoolEdnAssam, aiming to merge Colleges or Departments having low enrolment and to stop recruiting teachers against vacancies in dept with low enrolment."

Reports had stated that the move is being aimed to enhance the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Higher Education which is a priority of the state government.

In this regard, the state minister also met with the Principals and Governing Body Presidents of 79 Colleges with less than 500 enrolments and discussed possible roadmap to enhance enrolment.