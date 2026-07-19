Assam Education Minister distributes educational grants to 857 students at Moran Autonomous Council programme

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 19 attended an educational grant distribution programme organised by the Moran Autonomous Council at Manav Kalyan Puja Bhawan in Tinsukia district, where 857 students who successfully passed the 2026 HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations were honoured.

The programme was attended by Assam Minister Rameswar Teli and MLAs Bolin Chetia, Suren Phukan, Sanjoy Kishan, and Pulok Gohain. The distribution was conducted in the presence of the Council's Hon'ble Chief Executive Member (HCEM), Arunjyoti Moran.

During the event, Ranoj Pegu distributed appreciation certificates and financial assistance to the successful students under the Heketa Scheme. The initiative aims to support and encourage students from the Moran community to pursue higher education with confidence and determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Pegu praised the Moran Autonomous Council for launching the commendable initiative, stating that such programmes play a vital role in motivating young students to achieve academic excellence and continue their educational journey.

The Education Minister congratulated all the successful students and wished them a bright and fulfilling academic future.