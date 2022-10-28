Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, on October 28, distributed cheques of Rs 20,000 each to women beneficiaries, who have taken loans under various microfinance institutions, in different parts of the district.

The cheques were distributed at a public meeting held at the boarding playground in Assam's Sivasagar district.



Speaking on the occasion, the Pegu said that such schemes have been taken up from time to time with the objective of providing relief to the poor and underprivileged people through various government welfare schemes.

''Through such schemes, the economy of urban areas, as well as the economy of rural areas, can be strengthened,'' the Minister added.

It is to be noted that due to various complications, women who were unable to pay the loan installments of microfinance institutions on time are covered by this scheme.

Earlier in the inaugural address of today's meeting, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav urged women to use their loans for good purposes and keep repaying them regularly.



Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain apart from other concerned officials was also present during the meeting.