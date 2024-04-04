Assam Education Minister files case against Bodo Kachari Autonomous Council Chief over Rs 6 crore scam
Minister Ranoj Pegu has filed a case against Gam Boro Musahari, CEM of the Bodo-Kachari Autonomous Council, alleging misappropriation of Rs 6 crore.
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Minister Ranoj Pegu Sues CEM Gam Boro Musahari Over Alleged Rs 6 Crore Misappropriation
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has taken legal action against the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodo-Kachari Autonomous Council, Gam Bodo Musahari, by filing a case in the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell.
The case has been registered in connection with an alleged misappropriation of Rs 6 crore.
The filing of this case injects further complexity into the political dynamics of the Bodo-Kachari Autonomous Council and raises questions about governance and financial management within the region.
This story will be updated with more details.
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