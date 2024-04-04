Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has taken legal action against the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodo-Kachari Autonomous Council, Gam Bodo Musahari, by filing a case in the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell.

The case has been registered in connection with an alleged misappropriation of Rs 6 crore.

The filing of this case injects further complexity into the political dynamics of the Bodo-Kachari Autonomous Council and raises questions about governance and financial management within the region.

This story will be updated with more details.