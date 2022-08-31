Amid the ongoing Twitter spat between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma over the school closure decision of Assam Government, Assam state education minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday announced that any grievances in the matter may be sent to him via mail.

The education minister provided an email address where people may send complaints about any school merger or amalgamation orders or requests for modifications.

Pegu emphasised that they must present convincing arguments supporting the request's legality.

The email address provided by the cabinet minister is ranojpegu@gmail.com

He also stated that the correct Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) code and the most recent student enrollment data for the disputed school must be provided by the complainants.

Announcement 📣

Any complaint against a school amalgamation/merger order or request for modification, supported by strong logic or legitimate grounds may be sent to ranojpegu@gmail.com. Provide the correct UDISE code and current enrolment figure. 1/2 @himantabiswa — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) August 31, 2022

The Assam government has drawn sharp criticism in the state over their decision to amalgamate schools that performed poorly in Class X examination. Although Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu clarified that these schools are not going to be shut but are being merged depending on enrolment, yet students have raised concerns as for them, these schools hold great emotional attachment, where they have studied for long.