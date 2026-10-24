Assam Education Minister highlights Rs 7-crore upgrade of Kalabari Higher Secondary School
Ranoj Pegu shared details of Kalabari Higher Secondary School's Rs 7-crore infrastructure upgrade. The investment is intended to improve the learning environment for its 662 students.
- Established in 1944, the institution has served Biswanath for eight decades
- It became a higher secondary school in 1975 and provincialised in 1977
- Campus spans 16 bighas and three kathas, serving 662 students currently
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has highlighted the infrastructure upgrade of Kalabari Higher Secondary School in Biswanath district, sharing details of the Rs 7-crore investment in a post on X.
Established in 1944, the school has served as an educational institution in the region for more than eight decades. It was upgraded to a higher secondary school in 1975 and provincialised in 1977.
Spread across 16 bighas and three kathas, the institution currently has 662 students from Classes VI to XII, offering Arts and Science streams at the higher secondary level.
According to Pegu’s post, the school has 27 teaching staff members and four non-teaching staff members. It functions under the leadership of Principal Harichandra Saikia.
The Rs 7-crore investment is aimed at enhancing the school’s infrastructure and providing students with an improved learning environment.
Pegu shared the update on X, tagging the Union Education Ministry and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
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