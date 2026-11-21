Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on November 21 inaugurated a girls hostel and a new Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) wing at Pragjyotish College (Autonomous), a longstanding educational institution in Guwahati.

The girls’ hostel was constructed with a ₹1 crore grant from the state government, while the new ITEP building was funded through ₹3.7 crore generated by the college from savings under the Fee Waiver Scheme and income from self-financing courses.

Pegu commended the college for utilising its own resources to strengthen academic infrastructure, describing it as an example of how autonomous institutions can invest in their development.

With around 5,600 students, Pragjyotish College continues to contribute significantly to higher education in Assam, the minister said.