Assam Education Minister inaugurates Rs 5-crore projects at K.C. Das Commerce College
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurated Rs 5-crore projects at K.C. Das Commerce College. The PM-USHA facilities aim to strengthen infrastructure, academic standards and student opportunities.
- New academic building receives approved funding of Rs 2.77 crore
- Computer laboratory is equipped with 150 systems for enhanced student learning
- AI and IT laboratory expands the institution's technology-focused academic facilities
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on November 6 inaugurated projects worth Rs 5 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme at K.C. Das Commerce College in Guwahati.
The inauguration took place in the presence of MLA Vijay Gupta and other dignitaries.
The facilities include a new academic building, for which Rs 2.77 crore has been approved, a computer laboratory equipped with 150 computers, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) laboratory, and a digital studio.
In a post on X, Pegu said the centrally sponsored PM-USHA scheme is helping colleges and universities upgrade infrastructure, improve academic standards and expand learning opportunities for students.
The scheme is being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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