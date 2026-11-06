Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on November 6 inaugurated projects worth Rs 5 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme at K.C. Das Commerce College in Guwahati.

The inauguration took place in the presence of MLA Vijay Gupta and other dignitaries.

The facilities include a new academic building, for which Rs 2.77 crore has been approved, a computer laboratory equipped with 150 computers, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) laboratory, and a digital studio.

In a post on X, Pegu said the centrally sponsored PM-USHA scheme is helping colleges and universities upgrade infrastructure, improve academic standards and expand learning opportunities for students.

The scheme is being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.