Assam Education Minister inaugurates ‘Shiksha Yatra’ to bring out-of-school children back to education
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurated Shiksha Yatra to identify and re-enrol out-of-school children across the state. The initiative combines a statewide survey with support pathways to help children return to formal education.
- District teams will trace dropouts and children with prolonged absenteeism statewide
- Survey work across Assam will run from August 20 to September 23
- A total of 2,862 surveyors have been deployed for the statewide exercise
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurated ‘Shiksha Yatra: From Challenges to Aspirations’, an initiative aimed at strengthening the identification, enrolment and mainstreaming of out-of-school children (OoSC) during the 2026–27 financial year.
Under the initiative, District Quality Managers and Education Volunteers of Samagra Shiksha Assam will identify school dropouts and children with prolonged absenteeism and facilitate their return to formal education.
Children requiring additional support will be connected with residential and non-residential Special Training Centres (STCs) and the Open School system, wherever necessary.
A statewide survey under the initiative will be conducted from August 20 to September 23, 2026, involving 2,862 surveyors across Assam.
The initiative seeks to ensure that no child is left outside the education system and that every child gets an opportunity to continue their education and build a better future.
The programme was inaugurated at Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Guwahati.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today