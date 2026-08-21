Assam Education Minister inaugurates ‘Shiksha Yatra’ to bring out-of-school children back to education

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurated ‘Shiksha Yatra: From Challenges to Aspirations’, an initiative aimed at strengthening the identification, enrolment and mainstreaming of out-of-school children (OoSC) during the 2026–27 financial year.

Under the initiative, District Quality Managers and Education Volunteers of Samagra Shiksha Assam will identify school dropouts and children with prolonged absenteeism and facilitate their return to formal education.

Children requiring additional support will be connected with residential and non-residential Special Training Centres (STCs) and the Open School system, wherever necessary.

A statewide survey under the initiative will be conducted from August 20 to September 23, 2026, involving 2,862 surveyors across Assam.

The initiative seeks to ensure that no child is left outside the education system and that every child gets an opportunity to continue their education and build a better future.

The programme was inaugurated at Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Guwahati.