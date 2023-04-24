The 'Siksha Setu Axom' portal was officially launched on April 24 at an event attended by the Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, in Guwahati. The portal aims to capture comprehensive details about schools, including information about staff and students.

The launch event took place at Kahilipara in Guwahati, and Ranoj Pegu graced the occasion as the portal was formally unveiled. In conjunction with the portal's launch, Assam will be observing a 'School Profile Updation Week' from April 24 to April 30, 2023, during which all relevant information will be uploaded onto the portal.

Speaking at the event, Ranoj Pegu highlighted the significance of the portal in revamping the education sector. "With the help of this portal, we are looking to take things forward in terms of revamping the education sector," he stated.

Taking to Twitter, Ranoj Pegu further emphasized the importance of the 'School Profile Updation Week'. "From April 24-30, 2023, we will be observing the School Profile Updation Week, wherein 360-degree information on schools will be uploaded on the Siksha Setu Axom Portal," he wrote. He also urged the Principals, Headmasters, and Headmistresses of elementary and secondary schools to upload the relevant details on the portal.

The 'Siksha Setu Axom' portal is expected to streamline the process of capturing and maintaining accurate information about schools in Assam, facilitating efficient administration and decision-making in the education sector.