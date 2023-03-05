Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu launched three web-based applications on March 5, at the office of the Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam Mission. The three apps are named Stock Monitoring System, ICT Monitoring System, and Bill Tracking System, and have been launched as part of the state government's efforts to accelerate the digitalisation system.

During the launch, Pegu said that the government is attempting to bring transparency to the departmental works and improve facilities in educational institutions across the state. Speaking on the acceleration of digitalisation, he said, "All government schools will be distributed one Tablet each ahead of the new academic year."

Pegu explained that earlier, the records of distribution of various teaching materials were kept on pen and paper. However, the new app will help monitor and keep records of the teaching items distributed across all schools, which will help the materials reach schools on time.

The Education Minister further added that an application will be introduced for private schools to obtain permissions for their requirements in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations. Pegu asked the private schools to initiate admissions of Class 11 and 12 students.

The application 'Bill Tracking System' will help contractors and distributors keep track of their bills, while the Shiksha Setu application will monitor the attendance of students as well as teachers.

Last year, Ranoj Pegu had launched three apps at the office of the Director of Comprehensive Education Mission to solve problems of teachers through digital mode and to bring dynamism and transparency in the educational work of educational institutions in the state. The apps were launched for improving the facilities of 26,000 contractual teachers and 9,000 state pool teachers.

According to sources, the education officers monitor the performance of contractual teachers through the app, following which annual income was supposed to increase based on their performance. The teachers could also do their own assessments through the app.

Assam's Education Minister's initiative to launch three web-based applications for accelerating digitalisation has been praised by many. These apps will undoubtedly make the process of teaching and learning more efficient, organised, and transparent.