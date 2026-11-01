Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu paid tribute to late Bodo literary figure Kamalakanta Mushahary at a memorial ceremony organised by the Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Bathoupuri in Guwahati on November 1.

Sharing details of the event on X, Pegu said he attended the ceremony and unveiled a commemorative volume titled Oklanta Abhijatri Kamalakanta Mushahary, which documents Mushahary’s life, work and contributions.

Mushahary was a distinguished educationist and had served as the General Secretary and Vice-President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha. He devoted his life to the promotion of Bodo language and literature.

Under his leadership, the Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha emerged as a common platform for various tribal and ethnic literary organisations of Assam.

Pegu said Mushahary’s efforts towards the growth of tribal languages and literature, along with his contributions to society, would continue to inspire future generations.