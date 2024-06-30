In a shocking revelation following the massive marks scam at Gauhati University, Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, disclosed his objections to the involvement of a third-party vendor in the university's examination and marks entry process. Minister Pegu's comments came in an exclusive interview with senior editor Oineetom Ojah.

The marks scam at Gauhati University has caused widespread concern and uproar, highlighting significant flaws in the examination and evaluation processes.

Minister Pegu stated that he had strongly objected to the engagement of a third-party vendor from Delhi, emphasizing that the university should manage the process internally.

The Minister revealed that he had requested the university to disengage the third-party vendor to ensure the integrity and reliability of the examination and marks entry process.