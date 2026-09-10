Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurates PIBM Guwahati campus at Khanapara

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurated the Guwahati campus of the Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM) at Khanapara, marking the institution’s entry into the Northeast.

PIBM, a NAAC ‘A’ accredited institution approved by AICTE, has been focusing on management education and industry-oriented learning. The newly inaugurated campus is expected to expand access to quality management education for students in Assam and other northeastern states.

The first batch of the MBA programme will commence this year, with nearly 75 students enrolled in the first year. The launch is being seen as a significant addition to the region’s higher education landscape, particularly in the field of business and management studies.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu highlighted the potential of the new campus to contribute to the development of quality management education in Assam and across the Northeast.

The institution is expected to provide students with opportunities for industry-oriented learning, skill development and exposure to contemporary management practices.

Pegu extended his best wishes to the institution, faculty members and students as they begin the new academic journey, expressing hope that the campus will contribute to learning, innovation and excellence in the region.