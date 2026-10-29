Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on October 29 inaugurated the newly constructed building of Kamala Miri Middle English School at Mingmang Panchayat under Dhemaji constituency.

The school building was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹75 lakh under the Centre’s Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.

Pegu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative, which aims to improve infrastructure and access to essential services in tribal areas.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mising Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Paramananda Chayengia, Zila Parishad Vice-Chairperson Khyamali Bordoloi Daimary and member Jyotiprabha Pegu.

The new building is expected to strengthen educational infrastructure and provide an improved learning environment for students in the area.