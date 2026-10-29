Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurates Rs 75 lakh school building in Dhemaji
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurated a new school building in Dhemaji. The central scheme-funded facility is expected to improve education infrastructure in the tribal area.
- Project was funded through Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan
- Scheme seeks better infrastructure and essential service access in tribal areas
- Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the central initiative
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on October 29 inaugurated the newly constructed building of Kamala Miri Middle English School at Mingmang Panchayat under Dhemaji constituency.
The school building was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹75 lakh under the Centre’s Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.
Pegu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative, which aims to improve infrastructure and access to essential services in tribal areas.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mising Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Paramananda Chayengia, Zila Parishad Vice-Chairperson Khyamali Bordoloi Daimary and member Jyotiprabha Pegu.
The new building is expected to strengthen educational infrastructure and provide an improved learning environment for students in the area.
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