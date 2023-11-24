Assam government has announced the distribution of Scooties to deserving students who excelled in their Higher Secondary (HS) exams. Set to take place on November 30, this initiative targets girls who achieved a minimum of 60 per cent and boys who secured an impressive 75 per cent in their examinations.

However, amid the anticipation and excitement surrounding this program, a cautionary note has been sounded by Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu. Taking to microblogging site X on November 24, Minister Pegu shared concerns about fraudulent calls targeting the beneficiaries of the Scooty distribution. According to his post, certain students have reported receiving calls that demand money for registration and insurance through UPI transactions.

Minister Pegu, in no uncertain terms, urged the recipients not to make any payments in response to such calls. Instead, he stated the importance of reporting these fraudulent activities to the nodal Principals. Pegu assured the students and their families that the government has already taken care of the insurance and registration costs associated with the Scooty distribution, and there is no need for any additional financial transactions.