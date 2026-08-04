Assam Education Minister reviews flood damage in 110 schools in Charaideo

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu chaired a review meeting with officials of the School Education Department at the office of the District Commissioner, Charaideo, to assess the impact of the recent floods on educational institutions across the district.

During the meeting, a comprehensive assessment was conducted on the damage caused to 110 flood-affected schools, including school buildings, classrooms, furniture, teaching-learning materials and other infrastructure.

The minister reviewed the extent of the damage and discussed measures required to restore a safe and conducive learning environment for students.

The meeting also focused on expediting restoration work to ensure that normal academic activities resume at the earliest in the affected schools.

Pegu emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to repair damaged infrastructure and minimise disruption to students' education in the flood-hit district.