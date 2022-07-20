Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu launched a biographical book titled ‘Bhinno-jonor Drishtit Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’ on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan on Tuesday. The book is based on the working ethics of the Assam Chief Minister.

Minister for Information and Public Relation, Pijush Hazarika, attended the inauguration ceremony of the book published today by Assam Pravah and The Assamjyoti newspaper organized by the office of Assam Education Advisor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta.

Thanking Assam Chief Minister for his continuous effort, Hazarika stated, “Himanta Biswa Sarma is the talk of the town, and he adores his state like no other. Every day, the Chief Minister works for the overall development of Assam, including the development of schools, hospital infrastructure, employment opportunities, and other areas of the state”.

“Such sincere efforts by the chief minister will help push the state to prominence in the country. During the CAA protest, the Chief Minister immediately implemented the Orunodoi Scheme thinking about the people of Assam”.

Prakash Bora and Pranati Bora have edited the book. Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mrigen Sarania, Dr. Anil Goswami, and Jayanta Biswa Sarma were present at the book launch.