Assam Education Minister urges Pragjyotishpur University students to embrace AI, emerging technologies

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu attended the “Diksharambha” induction ceremony of Pragjyotishpur University for the 2026–27 academic session, welcoming 130 newly admitted students across various academic programmes.

Addressing the students, Pegu urged them to develop 21st-century skills, particularly in Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies, along with relevant knowledge and practical competencies to improve their employability and prepare for the evolving job market.

The minister said that students must remain adaptable and continuously upgrade their skills to meet the changing demands of the modern workplace.

Pragjyotishpur University, established in 2022, currently has a total enrolment of around 350 students and has been expanding its academic programmes.

The university has also received approval from the AYUSH Department for its Ayurveda Gurukulam Programme, while the Pre-Ayurveda Programme has been introduced from the current academic session.

Pegu extended his best wishes to the newly inducted students and expressed hope that their academic journey would be fulfilling and successful.