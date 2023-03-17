The education system in Assam has come under fire after two tests of the Class 10 board exams were cancelled due to paper leaks within a week. On March 17, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu asserted that the entire examination system will be analyzed and rectified. Admitting that there are "lapses in the system", he said the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has to figure out where the problems are and take corrective measures. "We have to rectify it together," Pegu told the media.

The first paper to be leaked was the general science question paper on Sunday night, and the exam scheduled for Monday was cancelled. The second leak involved the Assamese paper, which resulted in the cancellation of all the Modern Indian Language (MIL) subject papers, including English. These will be rescheduled for a later date, which will be announced by SEBA.

In Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts, students study English instead of MIL Assamese. In addition to Assamese, the other MIL subjects are Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Hmar, Nepali, Mizo, Khasi, Garo, and Urdu.

The general science exam has been rescheduled for March 30, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating the case. Among those arrested are several students, and a school headteacher, who has also been apprehended, is suspected to be the mastermind behind the leak.

The incidents have raised concerns about the education system in Assam, and the government has promised to take corrective measures to ensure the integrity of future exams. The opposition Congress has criticized the government, claiming that the entire matric examination process is under scrutiny.

"Not only Assamese, every paper of HSLC exam seems to be under scanner. CM @himantabiswa, Education Minister @ranojpeguassam must be ashamed of themselves, take responsibility for this fiasco & resign. Horrific how @BJP4Assam Govt can play with the lives of lakhs of students," the party said on Twitter.