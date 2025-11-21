Assam education minister warns new GT, PGT teachers against broker network interference

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, on November 21, cautioned newly appointed Graduate Teachers (GT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) against falling prey to a broker network allegedly attempting to influence posting procedures.

In a public statement, the minister said that reports have emerged about certain third-party groups trying to meddle in the official process of school allotment for newly recruited teachers. He clarified that all postings will be finalised only by a district-level committee headed by the respective Deputy Commissioner.

Pegu further stated that teachers must join their assigned schools only after receiving approval from the Guardian Minister of the concerned district.

He urged the newly appointed educators to remain alert and avoid any third-party interference or conspiracy. The Education Department, he added, has already issued instructions to maintain strict vigilance to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice in the posting process.