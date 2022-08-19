Assam education minister's letter to all legislators of the state exposes the lack of government funds to improve school infrastructure. In the letter, the minister is seeking help to generate funds and infrastructure so as to improve the quality of the government schools, lays bare the government’s empty coffers and failure to provide the basic necessities required by the schools.

Ranoj Pegu, in its letter to the legislators, mentions that the government is presently lacking adequate funds and hence seeks ‘volunteer support’ to make arrangements to provide tables, chairs, electric fans, drinking water filters and other facilities required by the schools in all constituencies.

"As you may be aware, some schools in your constituency are running without adequate facilities such as electric fans, chairs and tables, drinking water filters, etc. Having these facilities in a school is very important for a learning environment. While the government has been making arrangements to provide these facilities, there is currently a lack of adequate funds to meet these needs. It will take a long time to fill these deficiencies," reads Pegu’s letter.

The letter was written in the backdrop of the Central Government’s announced special education scheme titled “Vidyanjali 2.0" according to which any person, including retired government officials, businessmen, youth, social organisations and the private sector, can voluntarily support a school by providing the necessary infrastructure with the aim of improving the quality of the school.

Based on Prime Minister's special scheme called "Vidyanjali 2.0", Ranoj Pegu has urged any individual, retired officer, businessman, youth, social organisations and the private sector to voluntarily support a school.

The grants and services for the same can be provided by the said events and individuals through registration on the http://vidyanjali.education.gov.in/en portal.

Pegu further requests donors and patrons in each constituency to provide tables, chairs, electric fans, drinking water filters, and other facilities to the schools so that the quality of the schools improves.

For the unversed, Vidyanjali 2.0 Portal has been started recently by the Central Government, through which schools will be strengthened with the help of community and service sector participation.