Assam: Educational qualification found fake, Rangapani GP president disqualified

The Bongaigaon district administration has declared the President of Rangapani Gaon Panchayat, Kohinoor Khatun, disqualified following an inquiry into allegations regarding her educational qualification certificate.

Kohinoor Khatun was elected as a ward member from Ward No. 1 of Rangapani Gaon Panchayat during the Panchayat elections. Subsequently, she was elected as the President of the Gaon Panchayat by fellow elected members.

According to official sources, a complaint was lodged before the Chief Executive Officer of the Bongaigaon Zila Parishad alleging that the educational qualification mentioned in the affidavit submitted by Khatun during the election process was fake and contained discrepancies.

Following an investigation conducted by the district administration, the allegations were found to have merit, leading to her disqualification from the post.

The decision has sparked discussion in the area regarding the verification of documents submitted by candidates contesting local body elections. Further administrative steps regarding the vacancy are expected to be initiated as per the provisions of the Panchayati Raj Act.

More details are awaited.