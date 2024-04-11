The joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervor across Assam on Thursday as Muslims gathered in mosques and Eidgahs to offer prayers.

Eid-ul-Fitr, known as the "Holiday of Breaking the Fast", marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

In Lakhimpur and various other districts of Assam, the faithful congregated in large numbers to perform the special Eid prayers, known as Salat al-Eid, which consist of two rakats (units) and are performed in congregation. The prayers were followed by supplications for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all.

The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr holds special significance for the Muslim community worldwide, symbolizing the culmination of a month-long period of fasting, spiritual reflection, and increased devotion.

Eid al-Fitr festivities in Assam were marked by the exchange of greetings, gifts, and delicious Eid cuisine, which includes traditional delicacies prepared to share the joy of the occasion with family and friends.

However, amidst the celebrations, there was also a palpable sense of anticipation regarding the political landscape of Assam. Many attendees expressed hopes and prayers for the formation of an inclusive government that would prioritize the welfare of all communities and work towards fostering unity and harmony in the state.