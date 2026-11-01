Eight cattle have died after 48 animals were seized by Baghwan Police in Assam’s Goalpara district while allegedly being transported illegally.

Acting on the situation, Baghwan Police intercepted the consignment and seized all 48 cattle. Of the animals recovered, eight have reportedly died, while several others are said to be in critical condition.

The condition of the remaining cattle and the circumstances surrounding their transportation have raised concerns. Further details regarding the operation and any action against those involved are awaited.