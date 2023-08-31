To combat crime in the state, the Assam administration, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the introduction of eight mobile forensic science laboratory trucks on August 30. These vehicles will be phased into use in each area.

The decision was taken following a meeting at Janata Bhawan today in Guwahati’s Dispur. These vehicles are intended to control criminal activity and track down offenders.

It may also be mentioned that an off-site campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is set to be established in Guwahati City.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had previously announced this in the Gazette of India.

On platform 'X' (previously known as Twitter), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

“Deeply thankful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister for officially giving a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati. A significant step towards modernizing criminal investigation in our region,” he wrote.

The Assam government had approved the setting up of a National Forensic Sciences University in the capital city of Guwahati earlier last year.