Eight persons, including three government employees, have been arrested in a case of land forgery in Guwahati.

The arrests have been made after a case of alleged land forgery has come to light in Guwahati's Bharalumukh area.

The matter cam to light on December 11 when one Gayatri Sarma filed an FIR claiming that a plot of land valued at over 2 crores is registered in the name of her late father and two brothers.

The legal heirs, seeking to transfer ownership, discovered that a person named Manik Das had started the mutation process at the Circle Office. Das had reportedly presented a registered sale deed dated 1995, which prompted the forgery case.

Meanwhile, the inquiry in the matter revealed that the sale deed was indeed made fraudulently, Even more interesting was the fact that the main accused in the forgery case, Manik Das, had passed away in April earlier this year.

Apart from the five persons arrested in the case, three government employees of the sub-registrar office have also been placed under arrest in connection with this case. They have been identified as Debasish Baruah, Sadoy Kumar Deka and Nitul Chandra Das.