Assam: Eight ward commissioners seek floor test amid Chapar Municipal deadlock

Political instability within the Chapar Municipal Board in Assam’s Dhubri district intensified on Thursday, June 25, after eight ward commissioners jointly submitted a no-confidence motion against Chairperson Beauty Roy and Vice-Chairman Arun Kumar Nag.

The crisis comes days after the Bilasipara District BJP leadership reportedly intervened in the matter. On June 20, the district party president issued a formal directive asking both the Chairperson and the Vice-Chairman to resign from their municipal posts within three days.

According to sources within the party, the directive followed multiple complaints and allegations concerning financial irregularities, corruption, and administrative lapses linked to several developmental works undertaken by the municipal board.

However, the situation escalated further after both municipal office-bearers reportedly declined to step down despite the party’s instruction and the expiry of the stipulated deadline.

Following their refusal, eight ward commissioners formed a united bloc and submitted a written no-confidence motion to the Dhubri District Commissioner and the Bilasipara Co-District Commissioner.

In their representation to the district administration, the commissioners alleged systemic corruption, favouritism, and financial discrepancies under the present leadership. They have sought immediate administrative intervention and called for a floor test to determine whether the current municipal leadership retains majority support.