Eighty Six All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) cadres including top leader surrendered before the police at Gossaigaon on January 7.

The cadres also surrendered huge cache of arms and ammunitions including AK 47, Chinese pistols, handmade pistols, , two handmade LMG, 14 detonators, five kilos of IED.

The cadres surrendered arms in the presence of Deputy superintendent of police of Gossaigaon Bhaskar Ojhar.

Notably, AANLA had entered into a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2012. The surrendered cadres were reportedly involved in several warfare activities.

AANLA on January 5 surrendered their arms and ammunitions in its possession at Paneri tea estate at Bhergaon in Udalguri.

Udalguri and Baksa based militants of the organization surrendered its arms and ammunitions in presence of additional superintendent of police Jyotiprasad Pegu and Paneri Police station officer in Charge Sanjib Terang.

The arms and ammunitions include hand grenade, rifles, mines etc.Anla’s chief Dipen Nayak, Chief of commandant Peter Dandi along with district commander, assistant commander among others were present in the arms surrender ceremony.

On September 15, 2022 five militant organizations signed tribal peace accord in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The five militant organizations include All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi People’s Army, Birsa Command Force, Adivasi Cobra Military, Santhal Tigers Force.

The militants time to time have surrendered their arms after signing of peace accord. Earlier, a total of 1179 militants of two Reang insurgent groups, the Bru Liberation Army Union (BLAU) and the United Democratic Liberation Army (UDLA) laid down their arms on December 12 in a ceremony held in Assam’s Hailakandi district.



The two Reang insurgent groups were operating in Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts of southern Assam.

1179 members of the two insurgent outfits formally had surrendered at the playground of Charlmers Memorial Higher Secondary School in Katlicherra. Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Minister Pijush Hazarika were present on the occasion.



Additionally, the militants had also surrendered around 335 numbers of firearms and around 382 numbers of ammunitions during the ceremony.



The Superintendents of Police of the Hailakandi, Cachar, and Karimganj districts have been requested to display the arms that will be surrendered by the militants during the ceremony.



The Union government, the state governments of Mizoram and Tripura, and the Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF) had reached an agreement in 2018 regarding the repatriation of Bru families and had begun negotiations with the organizations to return to the mainstream.



The police said that both militant groups were active in the 1990s along the Assam-Mizoram border, particularly in the Hailakandi district. They were alleged to have been involved in the murder of BJP leader Pratul Deb, who had returned to India from London after retiring, as well as cases of extortion, kidnapping, and other illegal activities.