In a shocking incident in Assam's Baksa district, a man allegedly murdered an elderly couple on suspicion of witchcraft against his family. The incident occurred on Monday, April 11, at the Doomni Tea Estate in Assam's Baksa district.

Sukra Kasua and his wife Balamadina Tirkey, residents of the Baksa district, have been identified as the deceased elderly couple. According to the police, the accused, Suraj Ekka, went into the home of Sukra Kasua and his wife on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, he forced his way into their home, accusing them of witchcraft practise and assaulting them. The couple continued to deny and protest the accusation, but Ekka, dissatisfied with all denial, mercilessly murdered them.

The deceased couple's daughter later filed a complaint against the accused.

Suraj Ekka was arrested as a result of the daughter's complaint. According to police, Ekka has confessed to the brutal murder of the husband-wife couple.

According to a local cop, the accused stated that he was suspicious of the elderly couple practising witchcraft and casting spells on his wife. In his confession, he stated that this is why he murdered Sukra Kasua and his wife.

According to reports, Ekka's wife had been suffering from a serious illness for several months and showed no signs of improvement despite medical treatment. Ekka suspected that the elderly couple living nearby were practising witchcraft and casting spells on his wife because of his wife's condition.

Meanwhile, the victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination for further investigation. In addition, a murder case has been filed at Baksa's Musalpur Police Station.