In a tragic incident that has shaken the entire community, a 72-year-old man in Assam's Jorhat district has died by suicide after a video of him in a compromising position with a college girl surfaced online. According to sources, the girl, identified as Darshana Bharali, is accused of entrapping the elderly man and having sexual intercourse with him, which she secretly recorded on her mobile phone and allegedly uploaded on a porn site.

The video quickly went viral in the locality, leading to immense shame for the elderly man and his family. Unable to bear the embarrassment and humiliation caused by the incident, the man decided to take the extreme step of ending his own life.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with the family of the deceased demanding strict punishment against the accused girl. It has also come to light that the girl has allegedly entrapped several men in the past and uploaded their private videos on porn websites.

Local police have arrested the accused girl and lodged a case against her under relevant sections. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.