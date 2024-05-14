Tragedy struck the Kaliden tea estate in Kaliabor as an elderly woman, Lucia Ekka, fell victim to a fatal encounter with a wild elephant.

The incident unfolded on line 12 of the tea estate, casting a somber shadow over the community.

According to reports, the unfortunate event occurred during the late hours of the night as Lucia Ekka emerged from her house.

It was then that she encountered the wild elephants, becoming the target of their aggression.

The ferocity of the attack left Ekka with severe injuries, prompting urgent medical intervention.

In a bid to save her life, Ekka was swiftly transferred to the Tezpur Civil Hospital.

However, despite the efforts of medical personnel, the injuries sustained in the elephant attack proved insurmountable, and Ekka tragically succumbed to her wounds at the hospital.