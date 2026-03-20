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Assam Election 2026: Your guide to party hoppers so that you press the right button

Assam Election 2026: Your guide to party hoppers so that you press the right button

As Assam nears April 9 polls, politicians switch parties with acrobatic ease, citing bruised egos or denied tickets. Our essential field guide to Assam’s political migrants so you can find your candidate before they find another party.

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Assam Election 2026: Your guide to party hoppers so that you press the right button

As Assam heads toward its April 9 assembly election, a migration season is underway. Only this time, the species is political. Leaders are hopping parties with impressive agility, citing everything from “hurt sentiments” to denial of tickets.

And the season isn’t over yet. With nominations open till March 23, more wounded egos are expected to discover fresh ideological homes.

For voters, this has turned into a high-stakes memory test. The candidate you voted for last time may now be contesting against that very party. Or your chosen party may have fielded someone you could not stand ideologically till the other day. 

As a public service—because someone has to keep track—India Today NE presents this handy directory of movers and shameless switchers. 

Bookmark it, screenshot it, tattoo it on your arm if you must. In this election, recognising your candidate may be harder than choosing one.

 

Name

Original Party

Previous Position/Status

Switched To

Current Status/Constituency

Pradyut Bordoloi

Congress

MP (Nagaon)

BJP

To contest from Dispur

Bhupen Kumar Borah

Congress

Former Assam Congress(APCC) President

BJP

To contest from Bihpuria

Sherman Ali

Congress

MLA (Mandia)

Raijor Dol

No ticket

Kamalakhya Dey Purukayastha

Congress

MLA (Katigorah)

BJP

To contest from Katigorah

Nandita Garlosa

BJP

Assam Cabinet minister

Likely to Join Congress

No ticket

Tapan Gogoi

BJP

Former MP (Jorhat)

Likely to Join Congress

No ticket

Navajyoti Talukdar

Congress

Assam Congress, Vice-President

BJP

No ticket

Rajen Gohain

BJP

Former Union Minister

AJP

To contest from Barhampur

Bhupen Roy

AGP

Former MLA (Abhayapuri North)

BJP

To contest from Abhayapuri

Aminul Islam

AIUDF

MLA (Mankachar)

NPP

To contest from Mankachar

Horen Singh Bey

BJP

Former MP (Diphu)

NA

To contest independently

Nihar Ranjan Das

BJP

MLA (Dholai)

NA

To contest independently

Rejaul Karim Laskar

Congress

All Assam Minority Students' Union(AAMSU) President

AIUDF

To contest from Srijangram Assembly constituency

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya

AIUDF

MLA (Sonai)

AGP

To contest from Sonai

Atul Bora

BJP

MLA (Dispur)

NA

Likely to contest independently

Basanta Das

Congress

MLA (Mangaldai)

BJP

No ticket

Prakash Das

BJP

Former All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader

AGP

To contest  from Hajo- Sualkuchi (SC)

Ramendra Nath Kalita

AGP

MLA (West Guwahati)

NA

No ticket

Shashikanta Das

Congress

MLA (Raha)

BJP

To contest from Raha

Zakir Hussain

AIUDF

MLA (Hailakandi)

AGP

To contest Algapur–Katlicherra

 

Edited By: priyanka saharia
Published On: Mar 20, 2026
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