Assam Election 2026: Your guide to party hoppers so that you press the right button
As Assam nears April 9 polls, politicians switch parties with acrobatic ease, citing bruised egos or denied tickets. Our essential field guide to Assam’s political migrants so you can find your candidate before they find another party.
As Assam heads toward its April 9 assembly election, a migration season is underway. Only this time, the species is political. Leaders are hopping parties with impressive agility, citing everything from “hurt sentiments” to denial of tickets.
And the season isn’t over yet. With nominations open till March 23, more wounded egos are expected to discover fresh ideological homes.
For voters, this has turned into a high-stakes memory test. The candidate you voted for last time may now be contesting against that very party. Or your chosen party may have fielded someone you could not stand ideologically till the other day.
As a public service—because someone has to keep track—India Today NE presents this handy directory of movers and shameless switchers.
Bookmark it, screenshot it, tattoo it on your arm if you must. In this election, recognising your candidate may be harder than choosing one.
|
Name
|
Original Party
|
Previous Position/Status
|
Switched To
|
Current Status/Constituency
|
Pradyut Bordoloi
|
Congress
|
MP (Nagaon)
|
BJP
|
To contest from Dispur
|
Bhupen Kumar Borah
|
Congress
|
Former Assam Congress(APCC) President
|
BJP
|
To contest from Bihpuria
|
Sherman Ali
|
Congress
|
MLA (Mandia)
|
Raijor Dol
|
No ticket
|
Kamalakhya Dey Purukayastha
|
Congress
|
MLA (Katigorah)
|
BJP
|
To contest from Katigorah
|
Nandita Garlosa
|
BJP
|
Assam Cabinet minister
|
Likely to Join Congress
|
No ticket
|
Tapan Gogoi
|
BJP
|
Former MP (Jorhat)
|
Likely to Join Congress
|
No ticket
|
Navajyoti Talukdar
|
Congress
|
Assam Congress, Vice-President
|
BJP
|
No ticket
|
Rajen Gohain
|
BJP
|
Former Union Minister
|
AJP
|
To contest from Barhampur
|
Bhupen Roy
|
AGP
|
Former MLA (Abhayapuri North)
|
BJP
|
To contest from Abhayapuri
|
Aminul Islam
|
AIUDF
|
MLA (Mankachar)
|
NPP
|
To contest from Mankachar
|
Horen Singh Bey
|
BJP
|
Former MP (Diphu)
|
NA
|
To contest independently
|
Nihar Ranjan Das
|
BJP
|
MLA (Dholai)
|
NA
|
To contest independently
|
Rejaul Karim Laskar
|
Congress
|
All Assam Minority Students' Union(AAMSU) President
|
AIUDF
|
To contest from Srijangram Assembly constituency
|
Karim Uddin Barbhuiya
|
AIUDF
|
MLA (Sonai)
|
AGP
|
To contest from Sonai
|
Atul Bora
|
BJP
|
MLA (Dispur)
|
NA
|
Likely to contest independently
|
Basanta Das
|
Congress
|
MLA (Mangaldai)
|
BJP
|
No ticket
|
Prakash Das
|
BJP
|
Former All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader
|
AGP
|
To contest from Hajo- Sualkuchi (SC)
|
Ramendra Nath Kalita
|
AGP
|
MLA (West Guwahati)
|
NA
|
No ticket
|
Shashikanta Das
|
Congress
|
MLA (Raha)
|
BJP
|
To contest from Raha
|
Zakir Hussain
|
AIUDF
|
MLA (Hailakandi)
|
AGP
|
To contest Algapur–Katlicherra
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