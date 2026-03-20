Assam Election 2026: Your guide to party hoppers so that you press the right button

As Assam heads toward its April 9 assembly election, a migration season is underway. Only this time, the species is political. Leaders are hopping parties with impressive agility, citing everything from “hurt sentiments” to denial of tickets.



And the season isn’t over yet. With nominations open till March 23, more wounded egos are expected to discover fresh ideological homes.



For voters, this has turned into a high-stakes memory test. The candidate you voted for last time may now be contesting against that very party. Or your chosen party may have fielded someone you could not stand ideologically till the other day.

As a public service—because someone has to keep track—India Today NE presents this handy directory of movers and shameless switchers.

Bookmark it, screenshot it, tattoo it on your arm if you must. In this election, recognising your candidate may be harder than choosing one.