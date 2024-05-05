Assam is set to witness a high-voltage campaign for the third and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading a massive bike rally in Guwahati today, the last day of campaigning.

The four constituencies of Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri will go to polls on May 7, with 47 candidates in the fray. Over 81 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in this phase.

The ruling BJP's regional allies have a significant stake in this phase, aiming to reclaim parliamentary representation for indigenous and majority communities, a goal believed to have been aided by the 2023 delimitation exercise.

In Guwahati seat, BJP's new face Bijuli Kalita Medhi, a vice president of the state unit, will face a direct contest against Congress debutant Mira Barthakur Goswami, the president of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress.

The BJP has fielded candidates in 11 seats, leaving two for its key ally AGP and one for UPPL. Elections in the remaining 10 seats took place in the first two phases.

Assam recorded a 77.35% voter turnout in the second phase on April 26 and 78.25% in the first phase on April 19.

With the final phase, the state will complete its voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, setting the stage for the announcement of results on June 4.