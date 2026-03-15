Assam election campaign set to revolve around immigration, evictions and welfare promises

The announcement of the schedule for the Assam Assembly elections has set the stage for a campaign expected to revolve around immigration, land evictions, welfare schemes and development claims, with both the ruling alliance and the opposition preparing to sharpen their narratives.

Immigration is likely to remain one of the most contentious issues in the state. The debate traces its roots to the Assam Agitation and the subsequent Assam Accord, which sought to address concerns over illegal migration. The BJP-led government maintains that it has taken steps to implement the provisions of the accord. Opposition parties, however, argue that the promised constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect the cultural, social and linguistic identity of indigenous Assamese people remain unfulfilled.

The opposition is also expected to question the government's actions against alleged undocumented immigrants, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of targeting genuine Indian citizens during “pushback” operations involving suspected migrants from Bangladesh. The issue is likely to feature prominently in Muslim-majority constituencies, where Congress and its allies plan to highlight concerns over alleged harassment.

Closely linked to the immigration debate are the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), both of which are expected to feature heavily in campaign rhetoric. While the BJP maintains that opposition to the CAA was misplaced and notes that only a small number of Hindus from Bangladesh have applied for citizenship under the law, opposition parties continue to criticise the legislation and the handling of the NRC process.

Eviction drives carried out by the state government will also remain a major political flashpoint. The ruling alliance argues that its actions have reclaimed forest land, satra land, temple land and other government property from illegal encroachment. Opposition parties, however, describe the drives as a humanitarian crisis, claiming that many families have lost their homes and livelihoods after eviction operations.

The government’s crackdown on child marriage is another issue expected to shape the campaign. Authorities have arrested many accused under laws including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The ruling alliance presents the action as an effort to tackle a longstanding social problem. Opposition parties, meanwhile, allege that the campaign has disproportionately affected members of the Muslim community.

Development and welfare initiatives are also likely to dominate campaign messaging. The state government is expected to highlight infrastructure projects such as new roads, railway expansion, airports and waterways, as well as the proposed Tata semiconductor facility and investment commitments made during the ‘Advantage Assam’ business summit. Opposition leaders counter that development has been uneven and that land acquisition for some projects has affected indigenous communities.

Welfare schemes aimed at women voters are also expected to feature prominently. The government will emphasise initiatives including the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,250 to women, support for women entrepreneurs and healthcare benefits. Opposition parties argue that crimes against women remain a concern and that the distribution of welfare benefits has not been uniform.

Employment generation will also form a part of the ruling alliance’s campaign, with the government highlighting recruitment drives that have resulted in the appointment of over 1.6 lakh youths across departments. The BJP is also expected to stress welfare measures for tea garden workers, a large voting group that shifted from supporting the Congress to the BJP in recent elections.

Another issue that has drawn attention is the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore in September 2025. Opposition parties have alleged that the state government has not acted firmly enough to ensure justice. The government maintains that a Special Investigation Team was formed, the accused were arrested and the case is currently before the court.

The 126-member Assam Assembly currently has 64 BJP legislators. Its allies — the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) — have nine and seven MLAs respectively, while the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) holds three seats. In the opposition ranks, the Congress has 26 MLAs, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) 15, with one legislator each from the CPI(M) and as an Independent.