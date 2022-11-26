The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam has announced a special summary revision of electoral rolls for the year 2023.

Notably, the CEO, of Assam has also announced special campaign dates on November 26th and 27th November and 3rd and 4th December 2022.

Further, the CEO has urged all the citizens to visit their nearest Polling Station with their Photograph, ID & Address Proof. On the other hand, booth Level Officers will be present in every booth for assistance.

Here is the constituency-wise report of electors in the draft roll - 2023

Karimganj District has 1065 polling stations, wherein 952842 voters have been recorded.

Hailakandi District has 656 polling stations, wherein 522985 voters have been recorded.

Cachar District has 1464 polling stations, wherein 1295224 voters have been recorded.

Dima Hasao District has 242 polling stations, wherein 149735 voters have been recorded.

Karbi Anglong District has 638 polling stations, wherein 500570 voters have been recorded.

West Karbi Anglong has 298 polling stations, wherein 218308 voters have been recorded.

South Salmara Dist has 533 polling stations, wherein 429330 voters have been recorded.

Dhubri District has 1241 polling stations, wherein 1025992 voters have been recorded.

Kokrajhar District has 735 polling stations, wherein 570591 voters have been recorded.

Chirang District has 471 polling stations, wherein 377796 voters have been recorded.

Bongaigaon District has 721 polling stations, wherein 586724 voters have been recorded.

Goalpara District has 946 polling stations, wherein 792875 voters have been recorded.

Barpeta District has 398 polling stations, wherein 293627 voters have been recorded.

Kamrup District has 1334 polling stations, wherein 1161659 voters have been recorded.

Kamrup Metro District has 1204 polling stations, wherein 1171801 voters have been recorded.

Nalbari District has 689 polling stations, wherein 555659 voters have been recorded.

Baksa District has 668 polling stations, wherein 557360 voters have ben recorded.

Udalguri District has 580 polling stations, wherein 490826 voters have been recorded.

Darrang District has 1065 polling stations, wherein 873713 voters have been recorded.

Sonitpur District has 1118 polling stations, wherein 952867 voters have been recorded.

Biswanath District has 581 polling stations, wherein 505428 voters have been recorded.

Morigaon District has 812 polling stations, wherein 617998 voters have been recorded.

Nagaon District has 1711 polling stations, wherein 1556463 voters have been recorded.

Hojai District has 793 polling stations, wherein 720459 voters have been recorded.

Golaghat District has 935 polling stations, wherein 777584 voters have been recorded.

Jorhat District has 937 polling stations, wherein 792402 voters have been recorded.

Majuli District has 164 polling stations, wherein 131524 voters have been recorded.

Sivasagar District has 676 polling stations, wherein 531774 voters have been recorded.

Charaideo District has 363 polling stations, wherein 322279 voters have been recorded.

Lakhimpur District has 911 polling stations, wherein 798576 voters have been recorded.

Dhemaji District has 633 polling stations, wherein 569775 voters have been recorded.

Dibrugarh District has 1286 polling stations, wherein 1076453 voters have been recorded.

Tinsukia District has 983 polling stations, wherein 879601 voters have been recorded.

Notably, in total there are 28205 polling stations, wherein 12026588 male, 11854220 female and 388 third-gender voters have been recorded.

Meanwhile, 23946911 electors in the draft roll for 2023 have been registered so far.

To fill up forms online, log on to

www.nvsp.in/

www.ceoassam.nic.in

voters.eci.gov.in