Assam's Cachar district administration imposed the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) after the Election Commission of India (ECI) mandated the same ahead of the upcoming bypolls 2024.

The enforcement aims to guarantee a fair, transparent, and peaceful election process across the district.

A formal notification has been released by the Officer in Charge of the MCC, EMC, and Law and Order Cell, outlining comprehensive guidelines for political parties and candidates.

Among the key directives are strict prohibitions on divisive rhetoric based on caste, community, or religion. The use of religious institutions for political campaigns has also been strictly forbidden.

Candidates are advised to maintain campaign integrity by focusing on policies and avoiding personal attacks. Any attempt to appeal to communal sentiments will be treated as a serious violation of the MCC.

In addition, corrupt practices such as bribery, voter intimidation, and canvassing near polling stations are completely banned.

Public meetings are prohibited within 48 hours prior to polling, and election materials cannot be displayed on private property without explicit written permission.

Political parties are required to seek prior approval for using loudspeakers and other campaign tools. They must also inform local authorities before organising processions or public meetings.

Additionally, stringent rules have been put in place regarding the movement of cash and valuables during the election period. Individuals carrying more than Rs 50,000 or new items valued at over Rs 10,000 without proper documentation will face immediate confiscation.

Cachar's District Election Officer reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and order during the election process. He urged political parties to cooperate fully with the guidelines, warning that any violation of the MCC will lead to severe legal action. Both the public and candidates are encouraged to promptly report any concerns to election authorities, ensuring a smooth and democratic election process.