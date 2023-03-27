The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 27 invited Indian National Congress (INC) to join the meeting pertaining to the Delimitation exercise which is underway.

More than 55 organizations and 10 national and state-recognized political parties met the election commission in Guwahati today.



''As the ECI places high value on the viewpoints of a National Political Party, I am directed by the Commission to once again extend the invitation and request you to join the ongoing consultations. To this end, any time convenient today or, by 1:00 PM tomorrow, would be facilitated,'' said Lakhinandan Saharia, Joint CEO, Assam in a letter dated March 27.

He further said that the Indian National Congress (INC) and Bodoland Peoples' Committee on the Delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in BAD, Assam, sought and were given time in Delhi by the ECI in January of 2023.

''All the points made in your representation were duly noted by the ECI,'' he added.

As per Saharia, the Commission, thereafter, decided to hear all stakeholders including political parties, people's representatives, civil society organizations, etc.

''In order to reach out to wider stakeholders and make it easier for them, the Commission decided to come to Guwahati from 26th to 28th March 2023 and issued an open invitation through a press release. Right now, the Commission is in the process of hearing over 50 stakeholders in addition to 10 National and State Political Parties at Guwahati. It is in this context and in respect to your request dated 22.03.2023 to meet the Commission at Delhi that an immediate time was given to your Party to meet the Commission on 27.03.2023 at Guwahati,'' he said.

''As the Commission has received /is receiving several representations raising issues or giving suggestions, a point-to-point a-priori clarification of the nature being insisted would not be feasible,'' he added.

He also said that the Commission is still in the process of collecting inputs, viewpoints, and suggestions.

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