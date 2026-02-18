Assam: Election preparedness intensifies in Kokrajhar, young voters trained on EVMs

As the countdown to the Assembly Elections 2026 begins, Kokrajhar has stepped up its election preparedness with intensified coordination drives and voter awareness initiatives aimed at ensuring a smooth, transparent and peaceful polling process.

In a significant push towards strengthening administrative readiness, a high-level coordination meeting of Civil and Police Zonal and Sector Officers was convened at the Science College Auditorium in Kokrajhar. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Pankaj Chakravarty, in the presence of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kokrajhar.

Deliberations focused on election preparedness, inter-departmental coordination, security planning, logistical arrangements and clearly defined responsibilities of officers at various levels. Officials stressed the importance of seamless coordination between civil administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure the efficient execution of election duties and the maintenance of law and order throughout the electoral process.

Parallelly, voter awareness efforts under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme gained momentum. An Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and VVPAT demonstration was conducted at the Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar for newly enrolled and first-time voters.

The interactive session aimed to familiarise young electors with the functioning of EVMs and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system, addressing common doubts and enhancing confidence in the electoral mechanism. Officials highlighted that engaging first-time voters is crucial to strengthening democratic participation and fostering informed voting behaviour.